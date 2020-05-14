OTTUMWA — Rain is on the way, and some storms are also in the forecast. It could make for a bumpy night.
The National Weather Service said the chances of showers and storms will rise for the Ottumwa area after 4 p.m. Thursday and continue through around midnight. Rainfall totals could be between half an inch and an inch.
Severe storms cannot be ruled out. The Storm Prediction Center places the southeastern quarter of the state, including Ottumwa and the surrounding area, in the slight risk category for severe storms.
While the SPC is not ruling out any forms of severe weather, it said the forecast had a “messy complexity and uncertainty of specifics.” That means forecasters will be keeping a close eye on conditions as they develop.
Area residents should keep an eye on conditions and have multiple ways to receive watches and warnings if they are issued.