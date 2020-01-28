OTTUMWA — With less than a week to go before the Iowa caucuses, Ottumwa High School was brimming with civic engagement Tuesday.
All students were invited to participate in a straw poll, sponsored by the Secretary of State’s office statewide, in the cafeteria over the school’s three lunch periods. In the auditorium on the second floor of the building, senior English classes and government classes were walking through how the caucuses work.
“It’s cool that our students have the opportunity to do both on the same day,” said Barb Hanson, who was overseeing the straw poll. “Now they will know how to vote and caucus.”
She said some of the students who came to the table weren’t sure of what to do. “That’s why we’re doing this,” Hanson said she told them. “Hopefully, when they’re old enough to vote, they will feel confident participating in the process.”
There was rarely a lull at the table. “We’ve been swamped,” Hanson said. “It’s been almost nonstop. It’s awesome.”
Her goal was to get 500 students to participate, and as the poll concluded, she was confident that goal had been reached.
While the straw poll ballots had actual candidates for president, U.S. Senate and all four Iowa districts of the House of Representatives, the candidates upstairs were a bit different. They were all comic book heroes.
“We wanted to be nonpartisan. That’s why we went with superhero candidates,” said Kolby Streeby, who implemented the school’s first “mockus.”
The important thing to Streeby wasn’t about seeing which candidates the students liked but rather an education on how the process works. With a daughter that’s a senior at the school, she thought it was an important lesson.
“It’s something I didn’t learn about in high school, and it’s something I wanted to make sure she had the knowledge about.”
Because English is a required class for all four grade levels at the high school, they selected that course for the seniors to come participate. “We knew we’d hit many of the seniors that way,” Streeby said, but since the government classes, mostly juniors, were learning about the caucuses this week, they were invited as well. “Seniors were our target, though, because they are the ones that would be old enough to vote [in the election].”
Mary Stuart of the League of Women Voters began the session by reviewing how the caucuses worked. But, she said, “Once February 3 is over … the really hard work of the election begins. You’re all very welcome to be a part of that process.”
Then it was time for the Democratic candidates, a range of Marvel characters, to take the stage and share a brief message about why the students should vote for them.
Students then got up and stood by the character they supported, with eight students being needed to reach the 15 percent viability. Those supporting candidates not earning the required amount then shuffled over to viable candidates. At the end, three of the candidates were viable that period.
Streeby posed a question to the students: If you came in planning to caucus for a candidate, and you saw all your friends or the “cool kids” voting for someone else — and you knew they could see who you voted for — would you stick with your guns or side with your friends? Several students responded they would stick to their guns.
Once that demonstration was over, two Republican candidates, this time from DC, took the stage and gave their speeches. Ballots were passed around for the students to fill out and turn in.
For Streeby, it was key to demonstrate how both parties conduct their caucuses as part of the effort to remain nonpartisan. “I think there’s been a great response.”
After the votes were collected, Kendall Antle of the Secretary of State’s office spoke to the students about how important voting is. “It’s a way to voice your opinion. You have rights and privileges under the U.S. Constitution. You should take advantage of them,” he said. “Become informed, stay engaged. It’s a new generation.”
When questions arose about Iowa’s first-in-the-nation status, government teacher Scott Guest spoke up. He said that some states have tried to supersede Iowa’s position, which Axtle said is in the state code, and the national parties have punished them by taking away delegates.
“We’ve been kind of criticized for not being representative,” Guest said. “Iowa has had that tradition since 1972, and I hop it stays that way.
“You guys can help keep it alive by participating and caucusing.”