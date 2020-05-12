OTTUMWA — Keurig Dr Pepper released a statement Tuesday as a strike at the Ottumwa bottling facility appears set to begin Wednesday.
Health insurance is at the center of the dispute. On Monday, Teamsters Local 238 said the offers shifted employees onto a company-controlled insurance system. That appears to be true, though not something that would take place immediately.
The company said it had made offers that included pay increases, doubling the 401K matches and keeping the current health care plan “until January 2022. At that time, under the latest offer, union employees would be covered by a comprehensive health insurance plan in which more than 16,000 Keurig Dr Pepper employees are eligible to participate today.”
The negotiations have been taking place as the COVID-19 pandemic has become a major issue. Both the union and the company have pointed to it as a concern, though they drew different conclusions. The union said it disagreed with making changes to their health care in the midst of the pandemic, while the company said health and safety for all employees remained a priority.
The latest extension to the current contract ends at 5 p.m. Wednesday. A strike will begin if no new contract is reached.