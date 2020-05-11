OTTUMWA — A strike appears imminent at Ottumwa’s American Bottling plant. Officials with Teamsters Local 238 said the union’s contract expired April 1 and has had two extensions during negotiations.
The current extension expires at 5 p.m. Wednesday. A strike will begin if no new agreement is reached.
In a statement, the union said members rejected a five-year proposal on April 29. The main point of contention is health insurance, with the contract’s proposal including a switch from United Healthcare of Iowa to a company plan that would mean higher out-of-pocket expenses.
The union has proposed a three-year contract with no changes to insurance. Jesse Case, the secretary-treasurer for Local 238, said in the statement the company’s proposals have not included retention of the current plan.