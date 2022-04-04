The Ottumwa City Council, during a public hearing at today's meeting at City Hall, is expected to weigh a potential development agreement that would result in construction of a strip center near Kohl's.
The agreement, which the city crafted with Hopkins Properties LLC, calls for minimum improvements that include a $2.1 million, 10,000 square foot, single-story multi-tenant building in the outlot adjacent to the department store off Wildwood Drive.
The developer is asking for a tax-increment financing incentive to help support the costs of the project, which would include a 100% rebate for the first two years, and would decrease to 80% each of the final six years. At the end of the construction, the city then would offer a one-time $75,000 construction completion grant to the developer.
The amount of rebates would not exceed $475,000.
A jobs requirement from the developer is also part of the agreement. If there are no hirings for 12 consecutive months, a default could occur.
The city is anticipating the development will produce revenue from the debt service levy as well as local option sales tax.
Of course, the Wapello County Board of Supervisors was skeptical of the continued use of TIF to fund development, citing in a letter to the city that "expanding the tax base is a necessity to cover increased costs to the city, county and school budgets."
"This cannot happen if you continue to give extending periods of no property taxes," the letter said.
The board noted the recent development agreements for the Bonita Avenue housing development and the Bridge View Center hotel used TIF as an incentive, saying "this will be taking away potential dollars to our general funds."
The city countered in a letter of its own, claiming "no one is shouldering a tax increase, rather we are seeing the fruits of an economic development strategy that invests in projects with a catalytic impact to the benefit of everyone."
Should the development agreement pass, the construction is expected to be completed by the end of the year. Director of community development Zach Simonson said at a council meeting last month that the relocation of Maurices from Quincy Place Mall, Miracle Ear and Vision-4-Less were potential tenants, though "negotiations are continuting," he said. The building will have space for either four or five tenants.
In other business:
• The city will set a public hearing for April to approve the plans, specifications and estimated cost for the new shower house and office project in the campground at Greater Ottumwa Park. The project has been long overdue, and American Rescue Plan Act funding was set aside to aid in some of the costs. It's anticipated the total cost of the project to be about $616,000, and is expected to be completed by the end of the year.
• A 30-day suspension of a cigarette license is expected to take effect April 20 for the Hy-Vee C-Store on North Court Street. The store had a third violation within three years of selling tobacco products to a person under the legal age. A third violation carries a $1,500 fine as well as the suspension of the cigarette permit.
• The city is looking to submit a request-for-qualifications for a Historic Preservation Plan. The city has set aside $20,000 for a plan, which would include using public input, policies regarding landmarks, demolition of historically significant properties, etc., evaluation of the economic impact of historic preservation as well as recommendations between the city and its partners to form a work plan for the city.
The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. inside council chambers and will be available on the city's YouTube channel.