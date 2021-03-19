OTTUMWA — The children moved throughout the gym, facing obstacle after obstacle. But this course had a different purpose.
It was created by Indian Hills occupational therapy assistance students for kids in the Empowered Program at the YMCA.
Justice Finch, a student in the program, is also the assistant sports coordinator at the Y, said the sports program and Empower collaborate by creating an obstacle course every year. He saw it as a natural opportunity to incorporate his studies with his work.
“I am doing my field work with them, so I am introducing elements of therapy through the obstacle course as the kids go through it this year,” he said. “We thought it’d be good to incorporate therapeutic methods into an obstacle course.”
The OTA program is in its level one field work right now, which is pediatrics. The Empower program works to empower children with disabilities to improve function ability. Thursday’s obstacle course in the gym was designed to help with motor skills, sensory input, cognition balance and coordination “while incorporating a fun activity,” Finch said.
Empower’s numbers are low this year, at about four or five kids, because of COVID-19 concerns, he added. Thursday afternoon, three of the program’s children tackled the obstacle course, which featured ball dribbling and shooting, grabbing and tossing bean bags, kicking a soccer ball into a goal, a modified balance obstacle, scooters, a hula hoop and crawling through a tunnel.
The tunnel proved to be a favorite for participant Delilah Dick. She continued to find her way to it, having the students stack it around her and releasing it to spring out around her. Jessica Shepherd and Ezekiel Perez continued to move from obstacle to obstacle with the OTA students shadowing them, ready to assist if needed.
While the children were having fun, they were also improving their skills. “We work to improve the daily lives of children while making it as fun as we can while improving functions they use daily,” Finch said.