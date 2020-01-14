OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa school district said Tuesday a student faces discipline after bringing a knife to Evans Middle School.
The district’s statement on the incident said the student was reported to teachers by several students on Tuesday, and that the student was removed from class without incident. The student’s parents were notified.
The announcement was similar to one made a little more than a week ago in an apparently unrelated incident in which an anonymous online threat was made against the school. No students or staff were harmed in either incident.