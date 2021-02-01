OTTUMWA — Seven students participated in last week’s virtual Invention Convention at Ottumwa Schools.
Participants included Carter Cruzen, second grade, Liberty, with “Light Saver;” Charles Smith, second grade, home school/Eisenhower, with “The B.O.S.S. (Beneficial On-Site Skin Scanner); Blakes Goldsmith, fourth grade, Horace Mann, with “Bankies;” Allyson Lewis, fourth grade, Horace Mann, with “Shoe Massager;” Payton Kendrick, fourth grade, Liberty, with “The Super Desk;” Madalynn Sertterh, fifth grade, Liberty, with “Cold Defense;” and Morgan Smith, fifth grade, Liberty, with “N95 Helper.”
Judges for the event were Dylan Sager and Chirag Panjikar of John Deere Ottumwa Works. They provided feedback to the event’s participate, and Cruzen and Morgan Smith were awarded Camp Invention scholarships for this summer.
All participating students received certificates, medals, a pizza certificate an ice cream gift card.
The virtual State Event Iowa Competition is set for April 19 and is sponsored by the Belin Blank Center at the University of Iowa.