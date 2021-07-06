OTTUMWA — Nearly two dozen Ottumwa High School students received the Seal of Biliteracy this year.
The seal recognizes student proficiency in two or more languages, including English, by high school graduation. In order to earn it, students must exhibit proficiency in a language other than English. In Ottumwa, they do that by earning a five or higher in every category on the STAMP Assessment, including reading, writing, speaking and listening.
"It is a high honor, and we are proud to announce that the following students have earned this recognition," said Marci Dunlap, director of secondary curriculum at the district. “These students will have an Iowa Department of Education Biliteracy Seal on their official transcripts, sharing with the world their accomplishment."
Students who earned the seal are Jonathan Francisco Pascual, Mariana Lopez Duran, Juvenito Leyva, Joaly Andrade Jiminez, Maria Diego Tomas, Hayden Short, Gabriela Garcia Medina, Luis Lozano and Ashley De Paz, seniors; Diana Dominguez, Isrrai Morales, Guadalupe Patlan, Danielle Nagaito and Bailey Johnson, juniors; Denise Alvarado Lopez, Yuleni Curiel, Gael Batres, Alejandro Garcia and Kaitlyn Baeza, sophomores; and Victor Mendez, freshman.