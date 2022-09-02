Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne, who is running for re-election in Iowa's 3rd Congressional District, announced the opening of the submission window for the 2022 Congressional App Challenge in the 3rd District.
High school and middle school students throughout the district are invited to submit their original app designs to Axne’s office. Locally, the district covers Wapello, Monroe, Davis and Appanoose counties.
“The Congressional App Challenge is a great way for students to learn new skills and demonstrate their abilities in STEM fields,” Axne said in a press release. “I am so excited to see what this year’s participants create and for the winner’s work to be shared nationally.”
The final day to submit designs is Nov. 1. Winners will be chosen by a panel of judges consisting of computer science teachers and college administrators around central and southwest Iowa.
The first-place winner’s app will be featured on the House.gov website and the CongressionalAppChallenge.us website.
Students can register for the challenge in the application portal, which can be found on the Congressionalappchallenge.us website.
Apps coded after Nov. 1 are eligible for the 2022 CAC.
