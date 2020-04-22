OTTUMWA — Rain and snow limited Iowa farmers to just under three suitable days for field work during the past week, according to the most recent report on field conditions throughout the state by the National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Areas of southern Iowa were hit the hardest by the unseasonable weather system that brought a foot of snow late Thursday. The snowfall continued through the following morning on Friday, putting a halt on work in the field early in the planting season.
In spite of less than ideal conditions, two percent of Iowa’s corn crop has been planted, almost one week behind the five-year average. Where possible, field activities for the past week included planting, applying anhydrous and dry fertilizer, spreading manure and tilling fields.
"With the corn crop insurance planting date behind us, many farmers are looking to get the first seeds in the ground,” Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said. “Iowa has been colder than normal, but this week's forecast looks favorable and we should start to see planting progress in some parts of the state.”
Topsoil and subsoil moisture levels rated 0 percent very short and one percent short. Topsoil moisture levels were 81 percent adequate and 18 percent surplus across the state while subsoil moisture was 80 percent adequate and 19 percent surplus.
Half of Iowa’s expected oat crop has been planted, three days ahead of last year but one day behind average. Six percent of the oat crop has emerged, five days behind average.
Livestock producers in southern Iowa reported calving issues due to the snowfall and colder temperatures. The highest accumulation of snow was reported near the Iowa-Missouri border, where accumulations approached one to two inches per hour.
Allerton, in Wayne County, reported the most snow with over a foot (13 inches) accumulating. Keosauqua reported seven inches of snow, almost twice as much as the statewide average of 3.7 inches.
"Livestock producers are putting in longer hours to keep meat, dairy and eggs on the grocery store shelves," Naig said. "As a leading producer of corn, soybeans, pork, eggs, meat and renewable fuels, consumers around the world depend on Iowa to feed their families, stock their pantries and fill their gas tanks. Thankfully, we have the people and resources to get the job done.
“There’s no playbook for what is happening. We’re all trying to figure out what to do.”