OTTUMWA — Beginning Thursday, Ottumwa Community School District will be providing seven breakfasts and lunches at no cost each week.
The program is part of the USDA Summer Food Service Program as a result of nationwide waivers for school districts and community organizations to utilize flexibility around site locations, non-congregate feeding, parent and guardian pickup and mealtimes for 2021l. Ottumwa’s participation allows for a safe, streamlined service of nutritious meals.
Weekly distribution will continue through Aug. 12 at the following times and locations: Foster Park on East Main Street, 11-11:10 a.m.; Emerald Hills Apartments, 1600 Stellar Ave., 11:20-11:30 a.m.; Wapello Woods Apartments, 720 N. Fellows Ave., 11:30-11:40 a.m.; Westgate Towers, 910 W. Second St., 12:15-12:25 p.m.; Ottumwa High School Fourth Street side, 11 a.m. to noon; Taft Circle Apartment, 935 W. Main St., 12:35-12:45 p.m.; Horace Mann Elementary School, 1523 N. Court St., 11:50 a.m. to noon; Evans Middle School, 11-11:15 a.m.; Douma Elementary School, 307 W. Mary St., 11-11:15 a.m.; Ottumwa Christian School, 438 McKinley Ave., 11:30-11:30 a.m.; Wilson Elementary School, 1102 E. Fourth St., 11:30-11:40 a.m.; and Agency Lions City Park, 11-11:10 a.m.
Signs will be posted in all locations.