OTTUMWA — The Summer Reading Program kicks off Tuesday at the Ottumwa Public Library, and this year it has a digital component.
The program is open to all ages, and registration can be made at ottumwapubliclibrary.beanstack.org or through the Beanstack app; in-person registrations will also be taken at the library.
Once signed up, kids and teens can pick up registration materials at the library, including a paper reading log, activities, a lanyard and a registration badge. Digital badges will be given for each hour of reading and activity logged. Kids and teens will also earn a physical badge for their lanyards, which will be available for pickup at the library.
At the halfway point, five hours of reading, kids and teens will receive a book and adults will receive their first prize. At 10 hours of reading — as well as completion of all activities — participants will have completed the program. Upon completions, adults will be entered into the grand prize drawing, and kids and teens will receive they summer reading prize bag, another book and entry into the appropriate grand prize drawing.
The Summer Reading Program also includes a series of programs for kids in Central Park: Dizzercise with Dizzy the Clown at 9 a.m. June 10; Reptiles & Amphibians with the Wapello County Conservation Board at 10 a.m. June 15; magician Mikayla Oz at 10 a.m. June 21; Absolute Science’s Fire & Ice show at 10 a.m. July 6; musician Duke Otherwise at 10 a.m. July 10; and Monarch Madness with the WApello County Conservation Board at 10 a.m. July 20.
The Summer Reading Program runs through Aug. 14.