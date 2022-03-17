ALBIA — Albia native Jason Summers has filed his paperwork for Iowa House District 26 and will appear on the June 7 primary ballot alongside two other Republicans.
Summers will appear on the ballot with Mark Chelgren of Mystic and Austin Harris of Moulton. As of Thursday afternoon, no Democrat has announced a run in the primary.
The district consists all of Monroe and Davis counties, all but a western sliver of Appanoose, about half of Wapello.
"I am bringing my message of hopefulness and gratefulness, along with my desire of 'less government, more you' to this campaign," Summers said in a press release. "We have so much to be grateful for each day, and I believe that the American Dream will continue to live on, but only if we hold the greed of government in check and prevent unnecessary overreach from our classrooms to our homes."
Summers will kick off his 'Sunrise to Sunset' tour of the district through Appanoose, Davis, Monroe and Wapello counties March 26.
"This will be a different kind of campaign, and I look forward to learning more about the small communities in the district so that I can do the best job representing them at the statehouse."
For more information on Summers' campaign, visit his website at www.summersforhouse.com