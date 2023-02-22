All meeting of the Sunday Afternoon Book Club are the second Sunday of the month at 2 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 228 W. 4th St., Ottumwa. For more details call the First Presbyterian Church secretary at 641-684-5465.
March 12: Michael Pollan, “The Omnivore’s Dilemma”
April 2: Ruth Reichl, “Comfort Me With Apples”
May 7: Harvey Levenstein, “Fear of Food”
June 11: Norman Clark Capshaw, “Heroes for Peace, Winners of the Nobel Peace Prize: Norman Borlaug, 1970”
No meeting in July.
Aug. 13: Barbara Kingsolver, “Animal, Vegetable, and Mineral”
Sept. 10: Julie Powell, “Julie and Julia”
Oct. 8: To be announced.
Nov. 12: Isak Dinesen, “Babette’s Feast and Other Stories”
Dec. 10: Potluck at the Presbyterian Church. Bring a favorite family dish to share, including the recipe card. Gretchen Price and Barbara Quigley are co-hosts. No book assigned. Discussion to take place about theme and books for 2024.
