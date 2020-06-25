OTTUMWA — The superintendent search for the Ottumwa school district is down to the final two candidates.
Tim Kuehl, superintendent of Clear Creek Amana, and Mike McGrory, associate superintendent of Muscatine Community Schools, will face a series of interviews Thursday afternoon and evening before the final selection.
The candidates will meet with groups of administrators, teachers, other staff and community members before final interviews with the school board. The board will then meet in closed session before offering the position to one of the finalists.
Kuehl has been in his position at Clear Creek Amana since 2013 and has also served as superintendent/elementary principal of Gladbrook Reinbeck Community School District, middle school principal for Forest City Community School District, high school principal and curriculum director for Allamakee Community School District, and elementary principal and curriculum director at Manson NW Webster.
McGrory is not a new name to Ottumwa schools. He was at Evans Middle School from 1997-2000. He has been in his current position since 2016 as well as serving the Muscatine district as high school principal from 2013-16. He also was principal at Central High School in Hinsdale, Illinois, Ames High School principal, and K-12 principal in Lone Tree.
Clear Creek Amana is a relatively new district formed by the merger of the Amana and Clear Creek school districts. It marks its 25th anniversary July 1. Ashton Kutcher graduated the year after it was formed. It serves a little more than 2,500 students, according to the Iowa Department of Education.
Muscatine is a larger district, serving more than 5,000 students in a total of 10 schools. Like Ottumwa, the district has a single high school. But it operates two middle schools.