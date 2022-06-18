Cardinal Community School District Superintendent Joel Pedersen is pragmatic, knowing that keeping up with school safety is par for the course in today's age.
Mainly, though, he's sad.
When he graduated from high school in 1994, secure schools weren't at the top of the priority list. People came and went as they pleased, their kids comfortable every day. So, as Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Tuesday a $100 million allotment for school safety measures to all K-12 buildings in the state, Pedersen will use whatever funds Cardinal receives, but he wonders how it came to this.
"The challenge is that we want to be educators and focus on those relationships," he said. "We're not school security experts. But we have to acknowledge that it's real, and we have to be prepared."
In the governor's announcement, school districts could create a "School Safety Improvement Fund," which would make $50,000 available per school building. School districts can use those funds with existing ESSER funding allocations to cover any additional costs to safety improvements.
The allocation is part of the Governor's School Safety Bureau, which should be in operation this fall. Other aspects of the funding include radios for schools, vulnerability assessments for all 1,500 K-12 buildings, and other items.
The funding comes in the wake of a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 19 children and two teachers.
Ottumwa Community School District Superintendent Michael McGrory said the funding "couldn't have come at a better time," as the district is upgrading security at its buildings as part of renovation projects.
"Most school districts have buildings that were never built with security in mind because they were built so many years ago," McGrory said. "So what you have is these scenarios where they have a lot of doors and entrances and exits.
"With secure entrances, you do a scenario where people only enter one area, they have to be checked in, and then they're buzzed in. All that takes place before they even enter the building."
McGrory, like Pedersen, remembers when school security was an afterthought.
"When I first started as an administrator, if you would have done a survey and asked parents, 'What are the top 10 things you're most concerned about for your child going to school?', it would have been math and reading. Safety wouldn't have made the top 10.
"Now, it's one of their biggest concerns."
McGrory touted the measures the school district has taken to address safety, noting that this is the first year full-time guidance counselors have been available in all elementary buildings, and other mental health services that have been on-site. Many of the improvements have come without increased cost to the taxpayer.
Starting this summer and entering the fall, the school district will have secure entrances at Wilson, James, OHS and Horace Mann. The projects with those schools are part of a larger, ongoing effort to boost security in myriad ways. Starting this fall at OHS, students and the public will be required to enter the building up the main steps off Second Street.
"Our high school is a good example of a building that wasn't built with security in mind," McGrory said. "You would never have people go to the second floor of a high school, check-in at the attendance office and so forth.
"So at some point, when we look at remodeling the high school, we'll look at how we can truly build a secure entrance, because our district is committed to making sure our buildings are safe, and designating the funds to make that happen."
Cardinal, even though it is much smaller than the Ottumwa School District, faces the same sort of challenges in addressing the ongoing process of school safety. The school has used SAVE and PPEL funding for improvements, but also has been able to secure grants to assist in the cost.
"I think anytime another terrible incident happens, you step back and look at your situation and say, 'What do you have?'" Pedersen said. "We're fortunate that we do have secure entrances at all of our buildings, and have for probably the last five years for sure."
Pedersen said in the wake of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, in 2018, Cardinal brought on Wapello County deputy Chris Shadduck as the full-time school resource officer.
"We don't always need Chris, but just in case we had an incident with an active shooter, having someone who could be there and respond rather than relying on the closest law enforcement that might be happening to drive by is big," he said.
Pedersen also talked about the school's BluePoint Alert System which was installed "three or four years ago," he said. The system works like a fire alarm pull system, except once the blue system is pulled, it notifies over 20 law enforcement entities.
Still, he said school safety is not an exact science.
"I think we still have areas we need to continue to update, but I like where we're at," he said. "Certainly we have to make sure we don't prop doors open, but we still have humans that make decisions, so we have to continue to train and work with our staff that if we have a plan, we need to follow it."
Both superintendents praised the relationships they have with local mental health advocates. Both partner with River Hills Community Health Center and Great Prairie AEA for therapy and social work services, and mental health has been one of the big drivers behind school shootings.
"That is a huge advantage for us. That's one of the biggest issues with mental health is finding the resources," McGrory said. "And we just have more access, so we're more fortunate than a lot of districts. It works well for us."
Cardinal, under Pedersen, has prioritized mental health from the beginning.
"I think we're kind of a role model for a rural school in Iowa with how we support our students and quite honestly, our staff, with mental health," he said. "We can talk all about the locked doors and radios and all that, and those are important. But we feel like we have a pretty good pulse on our students.
"We have three school counselors, two social workers on staff," Pedersen said. "We also support families when they're going through struggles."
Rarely have parents complained about the security measures taken to get through the door. Like the superintendents, they seem to understand the necessities.
"We do everything through a lens of safety, but we're also making sure to communicate a message that they're welcome in our buildings, and that's a really difficult balance at times," McGrory said. "I think they appreciate what we're doing. We've done some surveys recently, and parents have communicated they really appreciate how proactive we've been to ensure safety."
Pedersen concurred with McGrory.
"For the most part, I think most of our parents have watched the same thing with school shootings, and they're supportive of what we do because they know we're in a terrible position," Pedersen said. "We want to be inviting and friendly, but at the same time, they understand this is where we're at, and we all wish we weren't here."
