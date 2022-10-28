OTTUMWA — The very first sentence from Darren Batterson set up everything else.
"I'm going to come into tonight with a different view," he said in his opening statement.
Indeed, different views, as well as tested methods, were on display as the fourth Wapello County supervisor candidates took part in a forum at City Hall, a little over a week from Election Day. Republicans Batterson and Bryan Ziegler, as well as Democrats Connie Hammersley-Wilson and Jerry Parker, offered their views of the county in a race to gain votes for two seats on the board.
Batterson said the county "has become complacent with mediocrity under the current leadership," and offered himself as a "clean-slate candidate." He said the county isn't doing enough to pay its employees, and isn't taking advantage of the benefits the county provides in many areas.
"When businesses want to build her in the county, we've pushed them away to bordering counties, and those counties have benefited from our losses," he said. "We could be a tourist destination. We can't fix it all in a quick minute, but we can set the stage to fix the problem over a few years."
All but Parker believed the county's relationship with the City of Ottumwa is tense, and would strive to work to improve that and make the city part of the decision-making process.
Parker, the only incumbent remaining, pushed back against his counterparts.
"What doesn't get reported is all the times we do work together on things. It's only publicized if we have a disagreement," he said. "Like the boat ramp. It's the city's boat ramp, but who paid for most of that? The county did in cooperation with the city, which did the planning.
"Just recently on Angle Road. The road was caving in and a culvert was rusted away, and I met with (public works director) Larry Seals. Within a week, we got it replaced. We laid the culvert, the city paid for it. It's just disappointing that you think the relationship between the city and county is so bad."
Ziegler said he would make it one of his top priorities to bring issues to the city.
"It seems like the city brings things to the supervisors, and the answer is no, or there's opposition to it," he said. "I'm going to turn that around. They're going to get tired of me bringing new projects that we can work together on."
Hammersley-Wilson said the county, city and surrounding communities should meet quarterly to share ideas and find ways to work together.
"That way, you can build respect and a partnership," she said. "There's animosity at times, and sometimes it's how you present yourself. So people look at Wapello County and say, 'That's not Hatfields and McCoys. Those are people working together for the good of the entire county. I think that's where we need to go."
Batterson, an Ottumwa police officer, said respect works both ways.
"You show them respect, you get respect back. If you want to argue, I'm sure they're going to argue back," he said. "We can sit and discuss things like adults. You can present ideas and give time to contemplate. Then, you move forward."
One of Hammersley-Wilson's main goals is to expand the board to five seats from its current three. She contests that a spread-out workload would allow younger people to get involved in politics. Among the candidates, all but Batterson are over the age of 60.
Batterson and Ziegler would consider it, but not right away. Parker has said the financials won't allow it to work.
"Right now, two supervisors are together and it's an open meeting. I feel like the supervisors position should be open not just to a bunch of retirees, or almost retirees," she said. "My idea would be to cut pay in half because this is supposed to be a part-time job. Some counties that do have five are working very well. We can get a lot more done, bring fresh ideas into the county and spread out the responsibilities."
"There's nothing magic about three or five," Parker said. "It's about getting the job done, and having the right people with the right experience doing the right thing. That's what we need."
One of the issues brought up was housing, and Parker said more homes are being built outside city limits than inside.
"One of the reasons is we're able to control our spending, and when you do that, you keep taxes down. You create an environment where people want to move there," he said. "You create an environment where people can say they can afford to live there. That's why they're looking at locating out in the county."
Ziegler said housing is one issue where the city and county can work hand in hand.
"We serve the same citizens. We need to work together because it's a give-and-take. There are several programs that are being pursued, but we're still lagging behind," he said. "We always seem to be lagging the growth of other counties, but there are opportunities for growing that area and solving our residential problem."
Overall, Parker chastised his opponents for not showing up to supervisor meetings, even though they are streamed on YouTube. He said they've made accusations that aren't true; Batterson once said the county business "is decided behind closed doors."
"I would think if you wanted to be a supervisor, maybe you should have attended one supervisor meeting before you decided to run for office," Parker said. "How about attending one public hearing to see how things were done, instead of making accusations against a lot of good people who have been supervisors?
"Nobody shows up, but the openness comes not from holding a meeting that people might now want to take time to go to, but going to the people. That's been my priority for 40 years."
One of the biggest challenges facing the county is mental health funding, particularly in two years. The state took away the county's ability to levy for mental health, and is distributing less funding to counties, with no guarantee of it in a couple years.
"We're covering those losses because we have a balance for two years," Parker said. "The real plan is coming two years from now when the funding is gone, there are no increases, and the balances are gone."
Parker cited mental health as the biggest challenge facing the county in the coming years, but the other candidates were more vague.
"I think one of our biggest challenges is we've got to stop kicking the can down the road. All we do is rehash, and we're not accomplishing anything," Batterson said. "We've got to start moving forward. We've got to face our challenges and be willing to make investments in our county."
Hammersley-Wilson believes the biggest challenge will be making sure the county grows.
"We have to bring dollars into our community. We have so much to offer in Wapello County," she said. "We need to be better listeners to the people who work for our county, and have people who have been thinking about solutions and share those with us."
Parker said up front this would likely be his last time at a forum, and his last term in office, win or lose. He thanked the community for the opportunity to serve
On the other hand, Batterson said the county's future rests in the voters' hands.
"Here's your opportunity to vote for change," he said. "There's three of us up here that are brand new. If you want the opportunity, vote for one of us. Or two of us."
