OTTUMWA — Jerry Parker touted his experience and the success of his six terms as Wapello County Board of Supervisors.
Others believe it's time for change.
Different visions for the county came to light during a supervisors candidate forum hosted by the League of Women Voters Ottumwa Monday at City Hall. Four of the six candidates were present — Republican candidates Darren Batterson and John Rosenbalm did not attend. There are two supervisors seats on the ballot.
"Experience has value, but experience needs to support inclusiveness and growth, especially through change," Democratic candidate Connie Hammersley-Wilson said in her opening statement. "Otherwise, experience lends itself to discard fresh or innovative ideas, and can become a self-serving body that is unable to encourage and support or mentor emerging leaders."
Parker took Hammersley-Wilson and Republican candidate Bryan Ziegler to task over various issues, but current colleague Wayne Huit was reserved for much of the forum.
When Ziegler said "I'd have to dig in to investigate to see what the requirements are and what the issues are" for mental health, and Hammersley-Wilson apologized for misconstrued words when she said "the state was taking mental health from the counties," Parker pushed back.
"I'm disappointed to hear Mr. Ziegler say that, you know, you didn't know much about it. Well, if you're going to be a supervisor, you jump into the sea. You better know these things," he said.
"I was even more disappointed to hear Connie say the state took over mental health. No, they did not. All they took over was providing some funding for us. They did not take over mental health. They left all the problems with us."
One of the questions that came up was about cooperation between the county and city. Parker has mentioned that there needs to be a better relationship between the entities, but also mentioned there has been a lack of understanding about when they work together.
"I'd like to see you take five councilmen and three supervisors and throw us in a room and make decisions without having any differences of opinion," he said. "You know, the city has been trying to build an archery range for the public, and who paid for the electricity for the new boat dock for the city? The county did.
"We're cooperating with the city right now to purchase the old 10-15 Transit building and use it for emergency management. I would bet some of you even disagreed with your spouse once in a while, but you work out those decisions. That is how cooperation comes about."
Hammersley-Wilson and Ziegler agreed that law enforcement, particularly the sheriff's office, is underpaid.
"It's a fundamental part of our society, and we can't exist without it," Ziegler said. "I think of that risk they take and it's just not right we're not paying them equal or close to the average of the state or surrounding counties."
Hammersley-Wilson agreed.
"Other counties that are smaller than us and have less money than us are paying their law enforcement more than ours are being paid," she said. "I have some friends in law enforcement, both the city and the county. And it's kind of disturbing to see their morale going down the way it is, and it doesn't have to. We can talk to other counties to see what they're doing, how they are making their wages more in line with what it should be."
Huit said comparing counties "is one of my pet peeves."
"There's nothing better than having public safety," he said. "It's hard to do. But some of those other counties have higher taxes and we've got to look at that. We've kept taxes down."
The candidates were then asked about tax-increment financing luring businesses to the area. Parker said he was in favor of it for industry and job development, but not retail.
Hammersley-Wilson has "mixed emotions" on TIF.
"I think it's a fine line, because down the road, is this business going to bring in enough resources and money to offset rebates?" she said. "I think we have to look at dollar amounts. We have to look at down the road and what that looks like."
Ziegler, who is a farmer, addressed the topic of livestock escaping property and becoming a nuisance. It's subject that has gained steam, and he said it was addressed in the Iowa Code.
"Let's just get to the real crux of that question," Parker said. "We all know what the code says. Mr. Ziegler's cattle have been causing the problem. He did a good job talking around the question. It's real simple. Keep the cattle off the road."
Later in the forum, Huit said he's continued to learn his role as a supervisor despite nearing the end of his first term.
"I've lived here all my life, and I've had a business here for 35 years," he said. "I still learn something new every day. It's not something you learn overnight."
Early voting begins today, with the primary election scheduled for June 7.