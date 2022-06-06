When Wapello County voters held to the polls today to kick off the midterm election season, some could spend time agonizing over their choices, and others may not take much time at all.
Much of that depends on which ballot they receive, and where they live.
For primary elections, Democratic-registered voters will receive one ballot and vote for only Democratic candidates. Republican voters, on the other hand, will not all receive the same ballot. Rural voters will get a slightly different ballot than Ottumwa residents because of two Iowa house districts that call the county home.
But what about "no party" or independent voters? Well, they can vote in the primary, but must switch to either Democrat or Republican at the polling place to do so (they can switch back to no-party or independent after the primary).
Other things to know about today's primary:
What time do polls open and close on Election Day?
Polls open at 7 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m. Also, voters who requested absentee ballots and filled them out at their residence must have those into the auditor's office by 8 p.m., and postmarks do not count. The county will be using all 22 precincts for the primary, and a good source of information is the county's elections website, www.wapellocountyelections.org.
What is needed to vote?
If your residence is current, a simple photo ID or a voter registration ID will do. If your residence is different from what's listed on the photo ID, the photo ID and proof of current residence, such as a bank statement, will need to be presented.
What are the key races?
Everyone in the county — regardless of party affiliation — will be winnowing the supervisors field from six candidates to four. Then, in November, those four candidates will be running for two seats.
Democratic voters will have a choice of two between Connie Hammersley-Wilson, and incumbents Wayne Huit and Jerry Parker.
On the Republican ticket, voters will choose two among Darren Batterson, John Rosenbalm and Bryan Ziegler.
What about statehouse races?
In Iowa House 25, Democrats only have Diana Swartz running on their ballot, while Republicans must choose between Ottumwa residents Hans Wilz and Corwin Williams. Williams earned the endorsement of Gov. Kim Reynolds on Friday.
The district, which was drawn as a part of the redistricting process, includes Ottumwa and essentially the eastern two-thirds of the Wapello County.
Republican voters who live in Cass, Adams, Polk, Richland, Highland and Columbia townships in the county will be voting for either Mark Chelgren or Austin Harris for Iowa House 26, and no Democrat is running, which likely seals the seat for whoever wins. Chelgren previously served as a state senator for eight years.
District 26 includes the western one-third of Wapello County that doesn't include Ottumwa, as well as all of Monroe and Davis counties, and most of Appanoose County.
For Iowa Senate 13, a newly created district, Democrats will have Bloomfield supervisor Matt Greiner on the ballot, while current house member Cherielynn Westrich is on the Republican ballot.
The district includes of Wapello, Monroe and Davis counties, and most of Appanoose County.
Higher up the chain of state races is a contested primary between Mary Ann Hanusa and Todd Halbur for state auditor, as both are on the Republican ballot. Incumbent Rob Sand is on the Democratic ballot.
In the secretary of state race, Democrats will be choosing either Joel Miller or Eric Van Lancker, while incumbent Paul Pate is on the Republican ballot.
There is only one candidate for governor on each ballot — Deidre DeJear on the Democratic ballot and Reynolds on the Republican ballot.
How about the federal races?
The races for the U.S. House and Senate could potentially determine which party controls the two chambers in Washington D.C., and voters will be busy with this ballot as well.
In the senate race, Democrats will choose either former congresswoman Abby Finkenauer, three-star admiral Michael Franken or Dr. Glenn Hurst, while there also is a contested Republican primary as well between state senator Jim Carlin and incumbent Chuck Grassley.
Also, in the state's 3rd Congressional District, incumbent Cindy Axne is the lone candidate on the Democratic ballot, while Republicans will choose either state senator Zach Nunn, Gary Leffler or Nicole Hasso to oppose Axne in November.
The district consists of 14 counties in the southern two tiers of the state, stretching from Montgomery and Page counties all the way to Wapello and Davis counties. Polk and Dallas counties, two of the faster-growing counties in the country, are included, as are four other counties in west central Iowa.