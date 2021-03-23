Ottumwa, IA (52501)

Today

Showers and thundershowers likely this evening with a shower or two possible overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 47F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers likely this evening with a shower or two possible overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 47F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.