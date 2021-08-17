OTTUMWA — The Wapello County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday adopted the 2021 Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan during its weekly meeting the courthouse.
The plan is recertified every five years, so all the cities and school districts in the county will be eligible for any grant funding for new projects.
Director of Emergency Management Tim Richmond said the process for developing this plan "was more streamlined and simplified." The plan is a partnership between EMA and the Area 15 Regional Planning Commission.
"My proposal for the commission was just to write a plan and skip the whole hazard-mitigation grant planning process," Richmond said. "We found we spent more time satisfying the requirements of the grant than just doing plans.
"So the current model we're using with Area 15 will allow us to survey those jurisdictions each year to see where we're at against the five-year plan."
Different cities have different needs, ranging from public education to buffers against flash flooding.
In other business:
• The supervisors approved a contract extension between Indian Hills Community College and the Eighth Judicial District court. The extension was needed because the final touches are being put on the courthouse elevator project, and the district court will continue to hold all but magistrate court on the IHCC campus.
The extension is through Aug. 30.
"The elevator is done, but there is still some inspection things," supervisor Jerry Parker said. "There's a sprinkler and a smoke detector that someone other than the elevator people have to install."
• The supervisors approved new language to an agreement between the Wapello County Sheriff's Office, Ottumwa Police Department and SIEDA, which will have one law enforcement officer from each department to collaborate for the Strategic Initiative to Prevent Drug Overdoses grant.
Under new guidance, each officer would work an eight-hour shift or two four-hour shifts.
• Andrea Williams was hired as a dispatcher in the sheriff's office.
• The supervisors approved closing and vacating 180th Street between 90th Avenue and 100th Avenue.
• The supervisors approved of a funding agreement with the Iowa Department of Transportation to replace a bridge on 15th Street over Brush Creek, west of Lake Road south of Ottumwa.
• County engineer Jeff Skalberg said the Secondary Roads computer server crashed, costing the department $9,300.
"We were having (information technology director) Paul (Culver) come stringing us along for as along as we can," Skalberg said. "But we do need to replace our server now."