OTTUMWA — The Wapello County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a contract with Winger Companies to install five new doors at the Wapello County Law Enforcement Center, adding greater security to an already secure building.
The $13,015 price tag would include an entry process in which county employees use both a card and a personal identification number to unlock the doors.
The cost also allows for the installation of three additional doors later on, sheriff Don Phillips said.
"These five are the most common doors used by the jail staff when they're doing a headcount and doing checks throughout the facility," he said. "Also, with employees coming in this would take some of the burden off dispatch to pop the doors open, and give us an easier and quicker response if there's some medical issue in the facility and they need to get medical personnel in there, of if a fight breaks out."
Supervisor Jerry Parker asked if dispatch would still be able to open the doors, in the event an employee forgets a security card.
"We wanted the doors to still be able to be operated by dispatch," Phillips said. "So they've talked to the company and they're able to tie that into the system as well."
The law center is one of the county buildings the Emergency Management Agency targeted for a grant to bolster security with tighter access.
"So each employee will already have a card to get to work each day," Phillips said. "This just provides more fluid movement through the facility."
In other business:
• The supervisors agreed to a temporary road closure for a bridge replacement project on 15th Street over Brush Creek, near Lake Road in the southern part of the county. The project will take place in fiscal year 2022. The preliminary cost is approximately $445,000, county engineer Jeff Skalberg said.
• The supervisors set July 6 as a date for a public hearing to close and vacate a portion of 180th Street from 100th Street to 90th Street. The one-mile section is dirt, and difficult to maintain, Skalberg said. He said all adjacent property owners were in agreement to vacate the road.
• Parker commended the Secondary Roads department's response to recent storms that passed through Blakesburg.
"I don't think most people realize how bad a storm they had. The main route down throught there for about three or four blocks was just covered, and a lot of it was still hanging damage," he said. "Blakesburg hired a tree crew to come in and our guys were going around and picking it up. Their mayor asked that we continue through Wednesday because some people were gone for the weekend and didn't know how much damage they had."