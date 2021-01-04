OTTUMWA — The Wapello County Board of Supervisors opened the 2021 calendar year by making several appointments to commissions, as well as reshuffling the titles for the supervisors themselves.
Wayne Huit was appointed as the board's new chair for 2021, taking over those duties for Brian Morgan, while Jerry Parker is the new vice chair of the board.
The county did recognize the Courier as its official newspaper.
There were few changes to appointments of department heads and commissions. Among some of those addressed:
• Tommy LaRue, Jenni Nelson, Michael Moreland and Kelly Spurgeon for the American Disabilities Act commission, which will work on developing needs and reporting to the 8th Judicial District.
• Rick Tebbs and Jeff Layton to serve one-year terms on the American Gothic House Board, with the terms ending Dec. 31.
• Jeff Skalberg was appointed county engineer, zoning administrator and Well Test and Abandonment administrator.
• Jennifer Robbins as General Relief Director.
• Don Phillips, Tim Richmond, Lynelle Diers, Travis Bailey, LaRue, Valerie Jasso, Huit, Heather Wilson and Tebbs to the Safety of the Workplace commission, and Bailey as the safety officer for Secondary Roads.
• Paul Culver as Information Technology director.
• Diers, Whitney Reed, Karen Wilcoxson, Deb Salter and Layton to the Wellness Fund Committee.
• Mark Merringer and Corey Benge were renewed for four-year terms on the Building Code Appeals Board.
• Kelsy Westman was appointed to the Central Iowa Tourism Board.
• Brian Quinn will serve two more years in the county medical examiner's office.
• Russ Sporer, John Cardenzana and Deb Labounty all were named to the Magistrate Appointing Commission Board, serving six-year terms.
In other business:
• The county approved the hire of Brody Slack to a Corrections Officer position in the sheriff's department, which fills a vacancy in the Wapello County Jail.
• Allison Salter was approved for a pay increase as a clerk in the motor vehicle department.