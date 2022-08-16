OTTUMWA — The Wapello County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a resolution for an application that would add roads to the "farm-to-market" list, and remove roads from the list.
Any changes must to be to the farm-to-market review board according to Iowa Code.
Under the county's applications, just over 17 miles of roadway would be added to the list, with about three miles being removed. One of the longest stretches of road that would be added is 73rd Street, from 90th Street to Highway 16, a distance of almost seven miles. Also, County H47 (Copperhead Road) from 91st Avenue to River Road, a distance of almost four miles, is on the application to become a farm-to-market road.
"You have your interstate system, your highway system, your farm-to-market system, and you have your local road system," county engineer Jeff Skalberg said when defining what a farm-to-market road. "It's a network of less-traveled roads. It's a network that's supposed to connect county to county and just be a straight through-shot.
"It's really a bad term," he said.
Farm-to-market roads can be both paved or gravel, Skalberg said, but dirt roads also can be farm-to-market, and the county has one of those as well.
"Most of our paved roads are farm-to-market, but 73rd Street is not, and it should be," he said. "Madison Avenue is within the city limits, but not in the county (it also is on the application). The whole town of Dahlonega is also farm-to-market."
A portion of Angle road from 109th Avenue east to Dahlonega Road, a stretch of one-tenth of a mile, is on the list to be removed from the application.
"They never removed it from the farm-to-market system when they put the four-lane through," Skalberg said. "They rerouted Angle Road, but they didn't adjust when they put the four-lane through the county."
In other business:
• The supervisors granted a property tax abatement of $1,478 Bella Vista Real Estate LLC for property in which a house burned down at 521 Ottumwa St. last year. The real estate company is donating the property to the City of Ottumwa for potential housing in the future.
• The supervisors approved construction plans for a bridge on Whiskey Ridge, about 2,000 feet of the Monroe County line. Skalberg said the bidding for the project will take place during the winter, with possible construction to begin in 2023 or 2024.
