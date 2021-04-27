OTTUMWA — The Wapello County Board of Supervisors approved the final contract from Elite Fire Sprinkler Systems during Tuesday's weekly meeting the courthouse, setting the stage for imminent upgrades to the courthouse's fire alarm systems.
Getting to the point of approval took a few meetings, from a public hearing regarding the plans for the project, to approving the low bidder. Once work begins, which could be soon but must be done by July 31, only removal of outdoor fire escapes will remain.
The work is expected to take about four weeks, and vice chair Jerry Parker said any interruption should be non-existent.
"There shouldn't be any inconvenience with this," Parker said. "Any inconvenience was last time when they had a lot of drilling and things like that and people in the way. But this here is more of an electronic upgrade."
The contract is for $62,500, with Hawkeye Communication in Hiawatha doing the fire alarm work. Ridgway Electric LLC of Ottumwa will perform any additional electrical sub-contracting work.
Part of the new upgrade will be a voice-activated system to alert patrons where to go in the event of a fire, as well as more than a half dozen smoke detectors and strobe lights.
In other business, the supervisors:
• Approved the contract of Douds Stone to provide over 8,000 tons of rock for a granular surfacing project. The contract is for $122,585.40, and the scope of the work is laying rock on various farm-market roads in the county. County engineer Jeff Skalberg said the project consists of 10 miles of road and eight locations.