OTTUMWA — The Wapello County Board of Supervisors approved a budget amendment for the current fiscal year, with several higher amounts affecting both revenues and expenditures.
The current fiscal year ends June 30, but several things have taken place that have affected a budget. Most have to do with federal funding from the American Rescue Plan that couldn't be factored into the budget when it was approved last year.
The county received $3.3 million and spent $2.6 million in ARP funds, which was the most notable change to the budget. Auditor Kelly Spurgeon noted that many of the adjustments had to do with salaries.
"Some of it was, like, COVID expenses as well," she said. "There's money and we have expenses for that, but we didn't budget for that."
Supervisor Brian Morgan said the county has been late this year in preparing its fiscal year 2023 budget; usually those negotiations begin in December, but they didn't in full force until January.
"We're getting close to finishing it up now," he said. "But you're halfway through a budget and you're doing the budget the next year, you're really getting as close as you can."
In other business:
• Supervisor gave an update regarding his meeting with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers last week that dealt with the Wabash Railroad pedestrian bridge. The levee-end of the bridge suffered damage from a fire in December. The bridge is used for bicycles and foot traffic, but the infrastructure was designed for trains years ago.
"We had three people here, and their real concern was the levees," Parker said. "There's a part between the river and the levee that concerns them, because if you put a post out there, you inhibit the flow of water, and they were adamant about that."
He said the county's firm for bridge inspection will also submit a proposal from a study on the bridge soon. The county has a couple options for shoring up that end of the bridge, but neither appears likely to happen right away. Parker was skeptical when he was told there was a shortage of contractors for a project like that.
If the county sees an high need for repair immediately, Parker said the county would have to pay a "30% premium" to get more toward the front of the line.
"Something's going to happen. They won't have any trouble done," he said. "You have to pay the premium to move them out of sequence. We'll wait and see the proposal and decided what we want to do. There are a lot of options, and we'll see what's best."