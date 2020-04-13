FAIRFIELD — The Jefferson County Board of Supervisors on Monday approved a resolution for a list of road construction projects over the next five years, beginning with the 2021 fiscal year.
County engineer Scott Cline proposed a list of improvements and their estimated costs, and that several of the projects would be paid for with bond money.
He said a lot of the fiscal year 2020 projects are completed, and any new construction for the next fiscal year could start July 1.
Much of the construction would focus on the county bridges, which tend to be worked on in the winter, and both are steel-beam bridges instead of concrete. Cline had a list of two of them for the coming year:
• A bridge on Teak Avenue, which is northwest of Lockridge, which would cost $75,000.
• A bridge on 220th Street, which would be $90,000, including some patching.
Eventually, Cline said concrete patching will be needed along Libertyville Road, and he estimated that would cost $85,000. However, he believed that was two or three years away.
“I have those bond amounts in the program. It either has to be paid for with bond money or some other fund,” he said. “If we approve it as is, then it would cover the use of the bond money. If not, we’ll have to switch it a different fund, and hope we’d have enough to do it. I think it’s a good use of the money.”
Also, supervisor Daryn Hamilton began a discussion about the preservation of some of the county’s asphalt roads, namely Vetch Boulevard in rural Lockridge.
Hamilton’s concern was about the surface of the road and whether it could be made stronger by adding layers under the pavement.
“The asphalt there is so thin,” he said. “Maybe we could change that project a little bit instead of just milling it and putting on 3 inches of asphalt overlay.”
“When the contractor moves in, they’ll mill some off and we’ll be looking to see if there is a reason to do anything more than what was in the plan,” Cline said. “That project came in lower than what we had for (federal) swap money, so we’ve got some room to play.”
The board also considered moving its weekly meetings to an electronic format permanently. For the last three meetings and work sessions, the board has used Zoom as a teleconference format and has had to learn as it goes.
Assistant county attorney Pat McAvan, who uses a teleconference format for his work where only one person is allowed to speak a time, appreciated the board’s efforts at transparency but suggested they “figure out ways to make sure everything is heard and understandable to everyone participating” if they continue to use an online format, and to make sure everyone can hear any side or background conversations.
Zoom also allows participants to call in to the meeting if they don’t have a computer handy, as Jefferson County Public Health administrator Chris Estle did during the meeting.
Also during the meeting:
• The county approved a resolution to grant a liquor license to This Old Barn LLC, located at 1870 Kelp Ave., Fairfield.
• The county discussed how the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, passed by the federal government, would apply using both sick leave and vacation time if someone became ill with COVID-19.
• The county accepted a bid by Outdoor Oasis for $550 to remove shrubs and cut other vegetation from the courthouse landscape to prepare it for a tuckpointing procedure at the end of May or beginning of June.