OTTUMWA — The Wapello County Board of Supervisors approved grant funding for a drum mulcher for an excavator in the secondary roads department, and also paved the way for the department to purchase another for a second excavator.
The department received a $15,000 Living Roadway Trust Fund Grant from the Iowa Department of Transportation for the apparatus, which will help clear trees out of roadways.
County roadside manager Frank Boyer and county engineer Jeff Skalberg both said the mulcher was a much-needed piece of equipment for the county.
"The $15,000 was the maximum we could receive through this grant," Boyer said.
"It's something a lot of other counties have, and it speeds up the process and saves a lot of workman's comp claims because not everybody is out there using chainsaws and moving stuff," Skalberg said. "I know Mahaska has one, Wayne, Decatur, Lucas, Washington, and I believer Jefferson has one or two."
The overall cost of the mulcher is about $52,000, but there is also another attachment that moved the figure closer to $60,000.
Supervisor Jerry Parker encouraged the department to move on it now, as did supervisor Wayne Huit, who said costs could increase if the department waited until next year.
"The way things are going right now, you never know when you're going to get it," Huit said.
Parker said the department should go ahead and get a second attachment for the other excavator, so in time, the county could have two mulchers. Skalberg said they could apply for a grant again if needed.
"If that doesn't work out, we have the sales tax," he said. "So instead of waiting, we can for that mounting bracket out of sales tax."
In other business:
• The board certified the second tier of canvassing for a Sept. 13 special election conducted by the City of Eddyville. The public measure, which would establish a 25-year rural water franchise for Eddyville and nearby parts of Mahaska, Wapello and Monroe counties, passed 125-17.
• The board approved a contract to Iowa Bridge & Culvert for $441,309.25 for a bridge replacement project on Bladensburg Road near Agency. The project has a late start date of August 2023.
