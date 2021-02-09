OTTUMWA — The Wapello County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved small increases to the salaries of elected officials during their weekly meeting at the courthouse.
Five of the county's elected officials — auditor, attorney, recorder, sheriff and treasurer — will see bumps between 2.3% and 2.8% percent, while the supervisors will see an increase by 0.6%.
The raises are well short of what was recommended by the county's compensation board, which proposed double-digit increases for all but the supervisors, even though all salaries would have been the state average. New salaries will begin July 1.
"You see an 18% increase for the sheriff, and those people absolutely deserve that," supervisor Brian Morgan said. "But if you look at those percentages, that's $50,000 just in those departments. The people deserve it. I think the last couple years we've tried to go in that direction."
|Position
|Current salary
|New salary
|% increase
|State avg. (FY 2021)
|Auditor
|$58,228.94
|$59,591.50
|2.34%
|$67,322
|Attorney
|$86,396.26
|$88.651.20
|2.61%
|$101,437
|Recorder
|$57,446.93
|$58,739.49
|2.34%
|$66,059
|Treasurer
|$57,806.62
|$59,124.61
|2.28%
|$66,566
|Sheriff
|$75,915.31
|$78,056.12
|2.82%
|$90,193
|Supervisors
|$35,852.59
|$36,060.54
|0.58%
|$37,243
Though the county has offered salaries on the lower end, it sweetens the pot in other ways. For instance, employee health insurance is 100% covered, and the vacation time and sick time are generous, Morgan said. He estimated there are fewer than 10 counties in the state that still offer their employees fully covered health insurance.
"And who knows how much longer we'll be able to do that?" he said. "As long as we can afford that, we're going to do it."
There was another complication to the numbers. For example, if the sheriff received a 20% increase, his staff would receive pay increase as well since the base pay rates for the staff are based on the sheriff's salary. Each department has its own contractual obligations.
There are other apples-to-oranges comparisons as well, and some of them out of the county's control. For instance, in four counties closest in population to Wapello County, different parts of the tax valuation, such has industrial valuations, create huge gaps.
Last year, the county spent a little over $374,000 on salaries.
"It's really a combination of things," Morgan said. "Any time a business builds here it's a positive. For us, we've focused on bringing our officials closer, but it lessens the impact to where we're not spending $100,000 a year for raises."
In other business:
• The supervisors set three public hearings for Feb. 23 at 5:30 p.m. regarding the county's maximum tax levy, upgrades to the fire system in the courthouse as well as Iowa Pork Production LLC.
"In years past, we held a budget hearing, but they changed the law a couple years ago," board vice chair Jerry Parker said. "We have to notify the public about what our budget is going to look like, and we can lower it, but we can't raise it. If we are 2% greater than the previous year, it has to be by a two-thirds majority (of supervisors). But the first hearing is what it says, that it's the maximum we're going to levy, to get them better prepared for the real budget hearing.
"With the fire system, we're in the third and final phase of the fire alarm upgrade for the courthouse," Parker said. "They're about a week away from completing everything, but next is the fire alarm, some of which is voice-activated. This is a public hearing on those plans and specifications."
• Tim Richmond of Emergency Management gave an update on the Test Iowa site, which has seen a "sharp downward trend" in the demand for testing, and he indicated most people want it for a travel requirement.
"We've reduced it down to two hours a day (4-6 p.m.) Monday through Thursday, and if this trend continues, I spoke to the landlord about letting us out of the lease a month early," Richmond said. "We're really like just convert our contract nurses to 100% helping us with vaccine, which is what they're doing when the site isn't open. That's worked out extremely well. I'm sure there are other counties that wished they had such a resource."