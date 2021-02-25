OTTUMWA — The Wapello County Board of Supervisors, during a public hearing Tuesday at the courthouse, established the maximum property tax dollars for both general services and rural services.
The county set the levies at $7,746,481 for general services, and $1,614,577 for rural services, meaning the county can't tax any more than those figures.
Board vice chair Jerry Parker said the county doesn't normally conduct this hearing, but state rules passed recently required it.
"We used to have one public hearing on budget, but the legislature determined we needed to better inform the public of what we're doing," Parker said. "What we're looking at is the most we can tax. This doesn't approve our budget, but we have to have our budget hearing in March."
Also, the legislature determined counties could exceed the levies rates if they held two hearings. For example, the county can exceed the thresholds of $3.50 per $1,000 assessed value for general services, and $3.95 for the rural areas.
In a bit of a sneak peak at the budget, Parker said if a budget increases by 2% or more from the previous fiscal year, then it would require a majority of the board members to approve a resolution. That will not happen with the next budget.
The general county services are divided into two areas — basic funds and supplemental funds. Basic funds include the general operation of the county, which includes utility bills, salaries, and anything not in some other fund. There are no limits on how much could be spent for that fund.
The supplemental funds are geared toward defined purposes, such as elections, insurance, IPERS and other benefits.
"In years past you'd have seen basic fund, and supplement fund," Parker said. "Now they throw them together. Instead of a limit on dollars, there isn't one."
Rural county services include salaries for two deputy sheriffs, but a big chunk of the expense is in Secondary Roads, which is expected to be a little over $1 million.
In other business:
• The supervisors approved a letter to the U.S. Economic Development Administration that would release the county from its 20-year mortgage regarding the Bioprocessing Center near Eddyville. The building is owned by the county and has been a partnership with Indian Hills to prepare local students for employment in biotechnology, providing training and hosting global biotechnology experts. Cargill also used the facility to train new employees, but because many employees work remotely because of the pandemic, the company no longer needs the additional office space, according to a draft of the letter.
The college decided earlier this month to move that area of emphasis back to its main campus.
"For 20 years we've adhered to the agreement. Our agreement said this would be a training facility, a percentage of the floor space would have to be used for training," Parker said. "There are some things we can't use the building for — no full-time religious activity, and no activities against federal law such as discrimination. Other than that, it's really set up as a training facility.
"As soon was we get the release, it will allow us to pursue some other action as far as training goes for that facility."