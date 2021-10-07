OTTUMWA — The Wapello County Board of Supervisors approved the city primary election results during their meeting Thursday, and the results were unchanged from the Election Day tally.
Auditor Kelly Spurgeon said no military votes were outstanding that could have changed the vote totals, but it was officially confirmed that Rick Johnson (585 votes) and Rick Bick (511) will square off to become Ottumwa's next mayor.
There were no vote total changes among the city council candidates either, as Doug McAntire (655), Sandra Pope (579), Cara Galloway (511), Matthew Pringle (433), Ashley Noreuil (341) and Russ Hull (232) received the most votes.
The city/school election is Nov. 2, and the six council candidates will look to fill three available seats, as no incumbent is running. The top vote-getter in that election will take office in mid-November to replace Johnson, who was appointed to fill Skip Stevens's seat.
None of the council candidates have served in public office before, and Johnson has only a handful of city council meetings under his belt in terms of experience.
In other business:
• The supervisors approved a purchase of a new uni loader for county emergency manager Tim Richmond. The bid, which includes pallet forks and a grapple bucket, is for $55,000.
"It started as a conversation as a forklift that I could move some freight and helps with some logistical needs, and then I've heard from other county departments how it'd be handy to help in winter when we have a lot of snow," Richmond told the supervisors. "And then we discussed adding a piece of equipment that we could use in communities to help when there's a disaster with debris."
• The supervisors approved a resolution to name their depositories. Supervisor Jerry Parker explained that each year the county has to set a maximum level of money it will place into each depository, and the resolution was to increase that amount. He said some of those figures have to be adjusted because of various taxes and other funds the county receives.
• The supervisors approved the appointment of Navy veteran Kerry Kingery to the Veterans Affairs commission, replacing Mariannette Miller-Meeks.