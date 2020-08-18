OTTUMWA — The Wapello County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution to request funds for the COVID-19 government relief fund during Tuesday's meet at the courthouse.
Under the fund, the county can receive up to $450,000 out of the state's CARES Act funding, which the county would use for personnel once its Test Iowa site is up and running.
The city of Ottumwa, which is struggling financially, could receive up to $550,000, but supervisor Jerry Parker wondered whether the city could spend its money, and turn the bills into the county because it would be able to front the money for the city. He said the county has "sufficient" carryover balance that could allow it do that. However, he was concerned if the money wasn't reimbursed within the budget year.
"What we spend now, we can bill for it in mid-September," Parker said. "But we have to be assured that when we bill at the end of the six weeks, that it's not going to be a year before we get the money. The money may go back to the city, but they'd have to give it to us because we fronted the money."
The county does plan to use volunteers for its TestIowa site, but Parker said it will need hired personnel as well. Volunteers would be able to fill in if paid employees weren't able to be at the site on a given day.
In other business:
• AFLAC representatives addressed the board regarding supplemental insurance for county employees. They wanted to meet with the county department heads and possible one-on-one meetings with county employees.
"What we've gone back and done is make our offering exclusive to counties to what you guys can shop out. More benefits, options, etc.," AFLAC representative Josh Terrell said. "When we work with a county and give education, we see participation go up. What we're asking to continue working and talking with department heads to have people visit with us."
Terrell said the open enrollment would be available once a year.
"Just working with the individual department heads, like, 'How can we accommodate the roads crew different than the administration because those functions are different?'" Terrell said. "We have a lot of flexibility and not making it one-size-fits-all."
Supervisor Wayne Huit believed one-on-one interaction would likely be the best approach.
"One-on-one is always the best. Not everyone has the same family, the same amount of children. Some of us are older," said Betty Walker-Cowan, a local AFLAC associate. "One-on-one is always the most appreciated."
• The county renewed its document locator subscription for $6,765 to continue moving paper files to electronic within its departments. The subscription allows the county offices to move agenda, minutes, resolutions and other documents through scanners.
• The county voided several checks issued the previous fiscal year that were not cashed, and that money will be deposited into respective funds.