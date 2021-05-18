OTTUMWA — The Wapello County Board of Supervisors approved a first-of-its-kind for the county, as it gave the OK to implement an Integrated Roadside Vegetation Management Plan during Tuesday's weekly meeting at the courthouse.
The plan was the result of a collaboration between the Secondary Roads Department, the county conservation board and the county's education specialist. Throughout the year, the plan would undertake operations such as controlling noxious weed along roadways, promoting native plant species, and controlling brush within county right-of-ways, among other duties.
Since the 1980s, the state has encouraged counties to implement such a program, and about half of them have, said conservation board director Richard Tebbs. Wapello County will be for the first time.
"It's a good thing because landowners want weeds contained by someone," Tebbs said. "But we're also working with secondary roads and the supervisors, which is also a plus. There's also a beautification part of it, and the public likes to see things in bloom.
"It all starts to roll into one big issue."
Some of the operations the program would cover include:
• cutting trees and brush twice a year.
• Equipment repair and maintenance twice a year. Equipment would level any soil and break up dirt clods and debris removal.
• Dormant seeding from October through December.
All actions would be kept in records.
The plans also calls for a full-time position at roadside manager, which is more of a long-term goal, Tebbs said. Currently, education specialist Paige Shafer would be overseeing the plan as part of her duties.
"She's not dedicated 100% of the time toward that, but that's just looking toward the future," Tebbs said of the potential of filling that role. "We'll work toward that as the need arises. We really don't have a timeline for when that would occur, but the state is pretty invested in this idea of management."
Supervisor Jerry Parker discussed the shoulder mowing section of the plan, which states "shoulder mowing is completed on all roads once per year, and paved roads twice per year."
"That may be what they end up doing, but our goal has always been a minimum of two mowings early and late, and we do hire extra people to just mow," Parker said. "One thing that might help more this year is we're recommending the engineer to pull the blades off by July 1. We've got the road packed down and the dust is somewhat controlled. Let's don't go stir it up."
County engineer Jeff Skalberg said through Zoom that what was outlined was simply "the minimum amount."
"We can always go above and beyond," he said. "This is just so the state knows that this is the minimum."
In other business:
• Parker said the county will commit $25,530 toward the City of Ottumwa's grant application for adding a trail along Church Street and Richmond Avenue, which was discussed at a special city council meeting Friday. The project would cost just over $851,000, and the city would maintain the trail for a minimum of 20 years.
• The supervisors approved a pay increase for Deborah Barnes, who is a part-time clerk at the American Gothic House.