OTTUMWA — The Wapello County Board of Supervisors during Tuesday's meeting at the courthouse approved a request from the Secondary Roads department regarding planning and zoning software to be used by the department.
The iWorQ program is exactly the same as the program the City of Ottumwa uses in the planning and zoning department. The cost is $8,000 annually.
"It basically puts all of our building permits online, where you can go to fill out stuff," county engineer Jeff Skalberg said. "You can submit the required documents online. In this day and age, a lot of the builders have all that stuff on their phone, so they just send it all that way."
Also included in the program is a quarterly upload of parcel information to the software's geographic information systems (GIS) map, and there is an ability to track contractors, inspectors, property informations, code violations, etc.
"We don't pay the $8,000 until that year comes up, so we're locked into just that $8,000," Skalberg said.
Skalberg believes the program will be an asset for the department and beyond.
"It's the same thing the city uses for their building codes, permits and stuff like that. It would help us serve the community better and quicker," he said. "And I'll be able to track more things as people are sick, and we're not getting the documents we need done.
"The city is already trained on their side, and this would be able to mitigate some stuff between us and city. They could do the same thing for us if we have our building inspector gone."
In other business:
• The supervisors approved a pair of correction officer hires at the county jail to fill vacant positions. Clay Guiter started his role Feb. 14, while Brandon Dizon will start March 1.