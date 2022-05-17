OTTUMWA — Brian Morgan said people are trying, but sometimes can't get there.
That is when the Wapello County Board of Supervisors steps in.
The supervisors approved four tax suspensions for residents during Tuesday's weekly meeting at the courthouse, all of them falling under Iowa Code chapter 427.8, which requires a letter explaining why they aren't able to pay property taxes.
"We are a distressed community and still an older community," Morgan said. "I think that it's important to know on some of these that people want to do the right thing, but they just can't."
Morgan noted that many of the requests for a tax suspension are from those who live on a fixed income, such as social security. And, with the costs of day-to-day necessities rising, it's not out of the question the supervisors will see more tax suspension requests.
Morgan also said that franchise fees, which the City of Ottumwa is considering instituting only inside city limits on residents and businesses, would also hamper abilities to pay property taxes.
"I think we're going to see more and more of these, especially with gas prices and energy costs going up 32% in the last year," he said. "There's a lot of these people that don't run an air conditioner. They run box fans in the window.
"I feel like maybe some of these people have liens on their property through Medicare, you know, different things like that," he said. "When it goes up for auction, or someone dies, we get all our money back."
Supervisor Jerry Parker also said the tax suspensions "allow people to stay in their homes."
"We're not giving up on the taxes," he said. "We don't get these from, like, 20-year-olds. These are almost all elderly people. It's not like we're just picking a bunch of people and telling them they have to show us what they're making. I think in my 24 years here, there's only been one that we turned down."
Those needing a tax suspension under 427.8 need to simply send a letter to the supervisors every year. But under, 427.9, the Iowa Department of Human Services has to sign off on it before the supervisors can.
"Once the DHS says you're qualified, they review them each year and you don't have to apply again," Parker said. "These are not lifetime things. Some of the people will request it and think it's good forever, but it's not. So we try and check when we get close to tax time to see if they really intend to not apply, or if they've forgotten.
"So if a house burns down, we're going to get it out of the receipts."
In other business:
• The supervisors listened to concerns from conservation director Richard Tebbs about the office's trash collection contract with Waste Management. Tebbs said the firm has increased its fees, and wants to buy out the rest of the contract, which has 29 months left, for $3,000.
He pointed to a company, Sedore, out of Stockport that would save the conservation office $5,500 over the next 29 months than what the office would pay to fulfill the life of the current contract.
"They were recommended by the Davis County Conservation Board, and they dropped a dumpster," Tebbs said. "Waste Management said if I signed on for one more year, they'd take off $200 per month, and I didn't have another option. Then I finally found one."
Tebbs said last fall the rate became $608 per month for garbage pickup at Pioneer Ridge. Tebbs said they did cut the fee down to $400, but last month it was $542.
"Sedore agreed to come up and take care of our trash for $170 per month, but I have to pay $3,000 to get out of the current contract," Tebbs said.
No action taken, and Parker asked Tebbs to check with the conservation board. Tebbs said, "whatever you can do to fix it."
• The supervisors set May 31 at 5:30 p.m. for a public hearing regarding a cattle confinement project in Competine Township.