The Wapello County Board of Supervisors during Tuesday's meeting at the courthouse approved a conflict-of-interest waiver that would assist Emergency Management in purchasing the former Ottumwa Transit building.
The waiver is required because the building is owned by the City of Ottumwa, which shed itself of public transit two years ago.
The emergency management commission is made up of mayors of all the communities in the county, the Wapello County Sheriff and the supervisors.
"They need a waiver from Eldon, the emergency management commission, the city of Ottumwa and the county that says we don't care who represents the city of Ottumwa in this deal," supervisor Jerry Parker said. "That's all this is."
Ahlers and Cooney is the city's attorney.
In other business:
• The supervisors approved two more job descriptions as it seeks to streamline the work between building inspection and zoning. The descriptions are for Clerk 3 and zoning manager assistant.
These are different from the hirings approved at least week's meeting.
County engineer Jeff Skalberg said the clerk would "float" between both departments. He originally put the job description as "zoning," but the motion was made and approved to just make it "Clerk 3."
"It was just that they're going to be paid out of zoning, because that will be 90% of their job," Skalberg said. "I just didn't know where else to put it."
As for the zoning manager assistant, last week's approval was geared more toward building code, with zoning as secondary responsibilities. This job description is the other way, with zoning as the primary responsibility.
• The supervisors approved a payment to the city of Chillicothe for a drainage tube at a cost of approximately $6,600 out of sales tax funds.
"We had worked out a deal years ago with Chillicothe, Kirkville and Blakesburg, because the state changed the way they were distributing road use funds if you were under a certain population," Parker said. "They weren't just going to give it to you, they were going to give it to the county.
"And there were certain things that each of these small towns wanted to use their road use funds for, so if we took it all, it would create a problem for them and be a very expensive project for a little town. So we worked out a written deal that the city we would pay for the tube and they paid for everything else."
• The supervisors will not hold a meeting June 28.
