OTTUMWA — The Wapello County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday discussed the initial stages of a new sprinkler system in the courthouse during a public hearing at the board’s weekly meeting.
The project would call for removing and repairing aging fire escapes from the courthouse, which would likely cost more than installing a sprinkler system.
Supervisor Jerry Parker said there has been discussion for a couple years about how to upgrade the building’s fire safety.
“We had a review by the company that installs fire escapes, and it came back that ours weren’t safe and probably wouldn’t pass the weight test they use,” Parker said. “It was going to cost a couple hundred thousand dollars to remove, repair and replace.”
Parker said the first phase of the plan includes installing new exit lights and closing the exits to the fire escapes.
The State Fire Marshal recommended a new sprinkler system, and Parker said the office said “we’d be one of the best, if not the best, protected courthouse in the state of Iowa.”
The county enlisted A&J Associates to draw up plans, specifications and a cost estimate. Parker said the estimated cost of the project is between $166,000 and $203,000.
Parker said hopefully by winter, but possibly by spring, the fire escapes will be removed and traffic inside the courthouse will exit in a different way in the event of a fire.
The county will begin advertising for bids on the project today, with a deadline of Aug. 24.
In other business:
• The board approved the resignation of county Geographic Information Systems (GIS) coordinator Jake McCoy effective Aug. 16. He will be taking a job in Des Moines.
• Joe Parker was approved to one of two vacancies on the Wapello County Adjustment Board. Supervisor Wayne Huit said the state made a change requiring anyone serving on adjustment boards to live “in the county, not the city.” There is still a vacancy for a female member of the board, though Huit said there are still one female and three male vacancies on the planning and zoning board.
• The board approved the hire of Brittany Canady as a clerk in the auditor’s office, and Tommy La Rue to the role of building maintenance manager in the Buildings Department. La Rue had served as the assistant building manager previously.