OTTUMWA — The Wapello County Board of Supervisors certified the county's 2020 general election results during Tuesday's meeting at the courthouse, and there were only minor changes from the unofficial tallies from Election Night.
Wapello County voters cast 15,735 ballots, and 70.5% of the county's registered voters (22,320) took part in the process. Twenty-nine provisional ballots were cast, with 19 accepted.
Numbers fluctuated up or down at the margins, but were nowhere close to changing any of the races for one candidate or the other.
However, there were several county township trustee spots that had to be determined:
• Adams Township: Kenny DeWitt was drawn by lot to serve a four-year term.
• Agency Township: With three votes, Doug Techel elected to a four-year term.
• Center Township: With 14 votes, John Burger was to serve a four-year term.
• Green Township: With 13 votes, Vicki Baum was elected to serve a four-year term.
• Keokuk Township: With three votes, Lyle VanAntWerp was elected to serve a four-year term.
• Polk Township: Chuck Harris was drawn by lot to serve a four-year term.
• Washington Township: Robert Thomas was drawn by lot to serve a four-year term.
Also, Nancy Manson (Dahlonega Township clerk) and Dan Quinn and Jon Simplot (Dahlonega) were all elected to fill vacancies for two years.
In a race to join the ag extension council, Randy Conrad was drawn by lot to join Rick Woten, Stephanie Ellis, Clinton Witt and Allison Angle as a member. All are four-year terms.
In federal races, the county voted for President Donald Trump for the second election in a row, as he bettered President-elect Joe Biden by 14 points. In the Iowa District 2 race, which remains too close to call and has seen recounts in two counties, Ottumwa opthamologist Mariannette Miller-Meeks beat Democrat Rita Hart by 18 points.
In other business:
• The supervisors set Nov. 24 as the date for a public hearing regarding a revised floodplain management ordinance.
• The supervisors accepted the resignation of Jose Pulido from the Zoning Board and Compensation Board, effective Oct. 30.