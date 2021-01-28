OTTUMWA — The Wapello County Board of Supervisors on Thursday certified the victory of Republican Adrian Dickey following Tuesday's State Senate District 41 special election.
In the final tally, Dickey received 1,784 votes to 1,696 for Democrat Mary Stewart. In the unofficial totals posted on social media from the Secretary of State's Office on election night, Dickey won the part of the county represented by the district by just 74 votes, but both added to their total following the county canvass of votes. Dickey gained 32 votes from the canvass and Stewart netted 18.
Dickey, president of Dickey Transport in Packwood, will serve out the remainder of Mariannette Miller-Meeks' term, and will face re-election next year. Stewart ran for the seat four years ago, when Miller-Meeks was elected.
With the completion of the special election, Republicans now hold a 32-18 advantage in the state senate.
In other business:
• The county formally approved the hires of employees to the county conservation department. Paige Shafer was approved as an education specialist, while Faith Henrichs will serve as the new naturalist. Both were hired Jan. 4.
• The county also approved the hire of James Barker as a motor grader for the Secondary Roads Department. His hire date was Tuesday.