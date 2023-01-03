OTTUMWA — The Wapello County Board of Supervisors, in its first meeting of the new year, will likely move its scheduled meetings to every other week instead of weekly, mainly to accommodate new supervisor Darren Batterson's work schedule.
Batterson, who is employed by the Ottumwa Police Department, is typically given every other Tuesday off from his job, but it appears the new format won't take place until after the Jan. 24 meeting, as a special election in Eddyville must be canvassed and a public hearing must be held on the county's maximum tax levy.
Meetings would still be held at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesdays, but some complications could force meetings to every week periodically, mostly for new hires and payroll approvals.
"As long as we can get by without having a meeting, we just won't have one," supervisor Brian Morgan said. "I don't think there's really anything that ... we miss meetings or skip them just for lack of stuff on the agenda or whatever."
Department heads will be encouraged to get any agenda items submitted well in advance. Switching to an every-other-week format for a majority of the meetings could create longer meetings when they are scheduled.
"I think the biggest thing is going to be letting all the department heads know that if they have something coming up, get it on the agenda," Morgan said. "And as I said, there's going to be times where something comes up, and we're going to have to make a meeting happen, get the approval done.
"We just need to make sure we're getting stuff in."
No changes would be made to public hearings, such as those regarding livestock confinements, which usually take place in the evening.
In other business:
— The supervisors approved a contract with Environmental Management Services of Iowa Inc. to remove 127 windows because of asbestos as part of the courthouse window replacement project. The contract is not to exceed $132,000.
"There's a certain percentage of windows found to have asbestos," Morgan said. "This will actually come off the Christner Contracting bid for the project, so it won't cost us any more to have this done."
The project could start in April, auditor Kelly Spurgeon said, and one side of the building will be done at a time to create the least amount of inconvenience as possible.
"There may be a time where the windows will be boarded up for a week," she said. "It just depends on how they can do it."
— Supervisor Bryan Ziegler signaled he wanted a discussion added to next week's agenda about the pay for veterans services officer Rachel Dolley, believing that role should be a full-time position.
He also wanted to have discussions about insurance for retiring secondary roads employees and the sheriff's contract. Morgan cautioned there would be some legal issues unless those contracts were re-opened.
"I'm not opposed to re-opening the contract, but I would like to make sure that (Sheriff) Don (Phillips) and his deputies are up for that too, so that it's not just making a decision," Ziegler said. "It's kind of a joint thing that resolves a public safety issue. I'm not sure where that needs to go, but at least it's on the table to discuss."
Batterson will be the point-of-contact for any union negotiations on the county side, just as former supervisor Jerry Parker was last year.
"From our side, there are legalities to that, and that needs to be very clear," Morgan said. "I did put Darren there more or less to take Jerry's space as lead negotiator because of his background. It's something we may need to look at."
