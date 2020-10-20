OTTUMWA — The Wapello County Board of Supervisors approved contributions to the upcoming Babe Ruth World Series and to the Wapello County Fair as part of their weekly meeting Tuesday at the courthouse.
Both the board and the Ottumwa Regional Legacy Foundation will contribute $25,000 toward the World Series, which will be played Aug. 14-21, 2021, in Ottumwa.
It's the first time since 2016 that Ottumwa has hosted the event. The county's half would go to the Greater Ottumwa Convention and Vistors Bureau.
"We brought this up probably eight months ago. It cost $50,000 to get them here, and it's a good event for the community," board chair Brian Morgan said. "It brings in a lot of outside people, and the people from Wapello County seemed to really enjoy it last time. There was pretty good attendance to it."
The county also elected to contribute to safety improvements at the Wapello County Fairgrounds in Eldon.
The fair was canceled this year because of COVID-19, and in a letter to the supervisors, Wapello County Fair Secretary Fred Jenkins asked for a one-time contribution to pay for "needed capital improvement to our fairgrounds."
"It was necessary for safety and financial considerations that we cancel the 2020 Wapello County Fair, but we have continuing maintenance expenses," the letter said.
The letter asked for $10,000 to replace a pair of light poles as drivers at the raceway were concerned about the low light levels between Turns 1 and 2, and Turns 3 and 4.
Supervisor Jerry Parker said each year the county contributes $8,000 to both the fairgrounds as well as the Wapello County 4-H Expo, which was held in a reduced format because of the pandemic.
The board agreed to continue its $8,000 contribution to the fairgrounds.
"Those contributions have to be used for premiums for the kids and to pay the judges," Parker said. "The fair is making improvements. I think it's a good idea to give the money to them. It's nothing we haven't done before, but they'll just be using it in a different way because they didn't have a fair. It's a safety thing."
"I think they're doing a good job with a lot of different improvements down there with the campground and all that stuff down there," Morgan said. "I don't have an issue with that."
In other business:
• The supervisors tabled to next week a promotion for Steviee Grove to misdemeanor court supervisor. County Attorney Reuben Neff, in a letter to the supervisors, encouraged the promotion based on the fact that Grove, who is an assistant attorney, has juggled scheduling of several delayed trials because of a backlog caused by the pandemic. Parker recommended Morgan seek more information before the supervisors accepted the promotion.
• The supervisors approved the hire of Harold Allison to the Secondary Roads Department as a motor grader, effective Nov. 2.