OTTUMWA — Voicing concerns over how the expenses could make a budget work, the Wapello County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday took no action regarding fleet purchases for the Secondary Roads Department until it received more information.
During their weekly meeting at the courthouse, the supervisors were concerned about how almost $600,000 for the purchase of three dump trucks with snow plows could fit in the Secondary Roads budget.
The dump trucks wouldn't be available until January 2023, and supervisor Jerry Parker was concerned about the department "doubling up" on lease payments for those trucks as well as the current payments on five dump trucks in next year's budget.
"Yes, this is bad, but we have three trucks currently that we're not sure we can keep running for two more years, or two or three more winters," county engineer Jeff Skalberg said.
Todd Glosser, the county's shop foreman, blamed some of the issues on trucks that haven't lasted as long as they should have.
"We fell into this position because when the last time we traded, our three newest trucks were lemons," he said. "I mean we had a lot of trouble with our trucks. That left us with lots of old trucks, with a lot of miles on them.
"It was a struggle keeping them running last winter."
Skalberg's proposal to the supervisors was to pay for the trucks in cash, rather than working with a lease.
"From our last buy, we bought five trucks, and the extra amount we paid overall in those five years was $16,000 per truck, plus another $11,000 just for attorney fees he said. "It makes it a smaller payment for a longer run, but we end up paying more money in the long run."
Parker still wasn't convinced the numbers could work, and wanted to see more. Skalberg was open to leasing, but acknowledged payments could cover two fiscal years, one in 2023 and one in 2024.
"There will be two payments that would double up unless we work with our lease company that both payments are in the 2024 budget," Skalberg said.
"I'd like to see something showing how it's going to affect your budget, but I can't believe that $600,000 won't adversely affect your budget," Parker said.
Supervisor Brian Morgan said he knows the trucks needed to be bought, but also questioned spanning both fiscal years.
"I know the situation we got into, but the last thing I want to do is approve $600,000 in purchases and then things go to hell," he said. "You know, where we're at on other things and necessities, manpower and everything else.
"If you get it in January 2023, it's going to help you for a couple months of winter. If you get it in July 2023, it's going to get you into the next winter," Morgan said. "To me, either way, you're going through the 2021-22 winter, probably 2022-23 winter without these trucks anyway. So if we have to double up on one payment in September 2023, that's going to be better than doubling up on two."
Skalberg has just one bid for the trucks, using the same company the department has always used. Board chair Wayne Huit wondered if more bids wouldn't yield a lower cost, saying that "may bring your problem down."
"We wanted a bid that would keep everything identical in our fleet as best we can," Skalberg said.
The supervisors also took no action regarding the purchase of a new tractor for mowing until they could see more information.
The department received a $99,000 bid for a Case tractor from Greiner Implement, and $112,000 from John Deere. John Deere provided to specifications sheet, but Greiner did not, and Huit wanted to compare before deciding which way to go.
The county bought a Case tractor in January, though the county has purchased both brands over the years.
"For the first five years I was here, we went every other year to try to help both businesses in Wapello County," Morgan said.
"You guys have the right to go with the higher bid and don't have to take the lowest bid on this," Skalberg said. "The reason why we haven't bought a John Deer is because it's always been higher. We always try to get the same machine comparatively, but Case has just come in lower the last couple years."
In other business:
• The county set a public hearing fro Aug. 17 to close and vacate 180th Street from 90th Avenue to 100th Avenue.
"All the landowners requested that this route be closed," Skalberg said.
• The county hired Sara Runyan as the new naturalist for Wapello County Conservation, as well as Elizabeth Cason as a dispatcher in the sheriff's office and Emelela Zook as a corrections officer.