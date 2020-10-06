OTTUMWA — The Wapello County Board of Supervisors heard from two of the three impacted owners of property in rural Eldon, in which a vacation of part of a road could affect access for both residents and farmers.
The proposed vacation is of Priest Road off 35th Avenue. The east-west, 330-foot road is on the north property of an acreage owned by Jerry and Donita Brownlee, who use it to access a garage on the rear of their property. The road is also the only access point from the west for farm ground owned by David Israel.
The county closed the road in the late 1980s, so it hasn't been maintained since then, said county engineer Jeff Skalberg. However, the Brownlees have poured rock on the road to ease access to their garage.
Jim and Linda Vogt own property north of Priest Road.
"It would be to our advantage to keep that road open so we have access to our garage, and David can have access to his field," Jerry Brownlee said. "The Vogts can access it through 35th Avenue." The Brownlees said few people use the road.
Skalberg said if the Brownlees continue to rock the road, the county can't legally keep the public from using it "because it's a public thoroughfare." If the road was vacated, it would absolve the county of liability.
"Anyone could drive on it," he said.
Board chair Brian Morgan believed nothing should change, in an effort to protect all three owners of property bordering the road. His concern was that if the county makes changes now, then other changes could be made again in the future.
"I'm not worried about what anyone says today. I'm worried about in 10 years, or when that ground sells at auction or whatever," he said. "And you have one person say, 'No, that's my road. I'm putting a gate across it, so there's no access to the stuff in the back."
Skalberg said there was discussion moving the driveway to the south side of the property, but that would inhibit the Brownlees' access to their garage.
Donita Brownlee said if the county vacated the road, the Brownlees want it written that they can have access to the road, which Skalberg said would require an easement. She also said the Vogts agreed to it as well.
Israel said the farm equipment being used on the road straddles the Brownlee and Vogt properties because of the narrow road. Though he said his only access is from the west, he wrote in a letter to the supervisors that he wants it to remain open, but to also create an entrance off 35th Avenue.
The board took no action, as Morgan asked Skalberg to work up easement options that would satisfy all parties, and then return.
In other business:
• The auditor's office received a $17,811.50 grant to help with COVID-19 expenses in relation to the election. That is in addition to approximately $23,000 from the Iowa Secretary of State. The board approved the grant.
"We've purchased hand-sanitizing stations for the polling places, and pens for each voter because we aren't reusing those. We've ordered disposable secrecy sleeves for one-time use," auditor Kelly Spurgeon said. "Then I'll probably put in some money out of my budget for an machine to count the absentee ballots with. After installation, that's probably about $50,000.
"If I had to do it all over again, I probably would have done that when we bought our voting equipment four years ago."
• The county addressed funding for upgrades to document locator servers at the secondary roads office and the courthouse.
"It's a paperless office in layman's terms," said county information technology director Paul Culver. "It keeps us current. I think it's been very useful. It gets us ready for the future and to utilize the information we're scanning in."
The $2,088 needed for the update isn't in the IT budget, but Parker told Culver to pay for it out of the budget, and the county would chip in if there was a difference.