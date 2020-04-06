FAIRFIELD — The Jefferson County Board of Supervisors on Monday met for a work session to discuss the issues of vacation time and sick time for an employee who became an elected official.
The discussion centered on treasurer Mark Myers, who was a paid employee of the county as deputy treasurer shortly before winning the 2018 election for county treasurer.
The employee handbook the county uses is vague in this regard, the supervisors concluded.
“It’s a decision I think the supervisors will have to make at a regular meeting, and something we should contact human resources about for the future,” Supervisor Dee Sandquist said.
County Attorney Chauncey Moulding said he would inquire with the human resources department about options.
“From a financial perspective, it would cost the county more to take a vacation than to pay it out,” Moulding said. “For an employee, if you take the salary, the benefits extend through the date that you take the vacation. It’s a financial benefit to take the vacation.
“But those hours are earned hours.”
Supervisor Daryn Hamilton, who used to work for the Iowa Department of Transportation before retiring, said an employee normally can get a cash payout of accrued vacation time.
“That was the policy of the DOT. You could use the vacation up until the final day you’re leaving, so it’s not considered to be terminal leave,” he said. “There may be a difference in parameters between taking vacation and terminal leave when it comes to this.
“I watched it for years at the DOT, when people would take their vacation and come back one final day for a big coffee from 1-3 p.m., and then everyone was done,” he said.
Myers’ case is also unusual because he was sworn into office right after the election to replace Terri Kness, who had resigned. Most officials are sworn in in January.
“When she resigned, she requested that I get paid 30 percent of sick time,” Myers said during the meeting. “But she resigned before anything happened. So yes, she immediately resigned and didn’t wait for payroll on the 15th or 16th.
“The only thing she had asked for was the additional payment on sick time because I had a couple hundred hours worth of sick time,” he added. “She felt like that was a ‘goodwill measure’ from the county. I don’t agree, because I wasn’t retiring and I wasn’t maxed out. So I feel like I lose that. ...”
Hamilton said the issue was different with sick time because normally an employee is not fully compensated financially for unused sick time.
“You could take a portion of that sick time and pay for insurance through the people providing that,” he said. “I’m not sure if our handbook is written like that. A lot of places aren’t doing that any longer. Now, you get three-quarters of sick leave, but the only thing you get a cash payout on was accrued vacation.”
Sandquist wondered if there was a limit on the time needed to take the vacation almost two years from that election, but there weren’t any solid answers without consulting the human resources department.
Another issue that came up was if the county policy for unemployment insurance resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic would be different from the federal policy. Sandquist suggested that should be left up to the county department heads because, “on a case-by-case basis, they’re on the front lines of something like this.”
Hamilton said the vacation time item will be on next Monday’s agenda during the supervisors’ regular meeting.