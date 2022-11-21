OTTUMWA — The Wapello County Board of Supervisors will hold a pair of public hearings in its final meeting before Thanksgiving.
On the agenda is a public hearing regarding the cost estimate and plans to replace a portion of the Wabash Railroad pedestrian bridge over the Des Moines Rivers.
According to earlier figures from supervisor Wayne Huit, the cost of the work was to approach $325,000, but fellow supervisor Jerry Parker said that number has been negotiated down by just over $312,000 because of work that can be done by the county.
The costs includes the bridge section, which is $175,000, as well as numerous materials and labor. The 110-foot span on the south side of the river burned last winter and has been closed ever since, and the supervisors have stressed the need for the segment to be completed because the bridge, which is owned by the county, is a link between the south side of the city to the downtown area.
The supervisors will also be involved in a public hearing for a resolution to close and transfer a portion of 185th Avenue near Kirkville.
The county will transfer the road easement to the county conservation department and use it as a public access point, but it is not a public road. Closure and transfer of the road is part of a mine-reclamation project in the area.
In other business:
— The Ottumwa Public Library will ask the supervisors to consider the completion of the library's newspaper-digitization project. The county has helped fund the first two installments of the project, which consists of 19th-century local newspapers until 1957. The library is now asking for assistance to bring the project up to December 2019, at a cost of $47,895.
— The supervisors are expected to approve Tammy Headly to a position of office manager in the assessor's office, as well as the hire of Bryce Uhlenberg as an assistant county attorney.
The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. in the third-floor courtroom/board room of the courthouse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.