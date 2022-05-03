OTTUMWA — The Wapello County Board of Supervisors said Tuesday during its weekly meeting that it anticipates a proposal and cost estimate to fix the Wabash Railroad pedestrian bridge.
Supervisors Jerry Parker and Wayne Huit had been in contact with Klinger and Associates about the north end of the bridge, which was damaged in a fire in December.
Because that end of the bridge is near the Des Moines River levee, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the City of Ottumwa also have been involved in part of the process.
"They're going to give us a proposal any day now of what it would cost to design just that 125 feet," Parker said. "They said it would be an advantage to the contractor and reduce the cost if we had our people go ahead and remove the burned-out stuff. We can't do it right now because we have to drive along the river side and it is really wet there, and it's grassy."
The 773-foot bridge was built in 1888 for to haul rail traffic, but the north span collapsed in 1973. The county then purchased the bridge from the city in 2007, and it was then converted into a pedestrian bridge.
"When they get the plans done, and if we're able to go to bid right away, we won't be holding up the contractor. We'll have it (the burned-out portion) demolished, so it'll save time and expense."
Parker wasn't sure if the replacement will be metal, though he said "there are a couple options."
"One option is that it's 125 foot, and it's no problem nowadays to span 125 foot," he said. "But they may want to remove the 10 pillars that are down there, which the Corps of Engineers would really like, because you can see all the debris that is held up when the water gets high.
"Or they might have one-beam in the middle on a span of 60 foot, and then one at the other 60 foot,' Parker said. "It will be built back for pedestrians and bicycles."
In other business:
• The supervisors approved the hire of Frank Boyer as a roadside manager in the Secondary Roads department. Boyer used to work with county conservation, and it was estimated that he will work 85% with Secondary Roads and 15% with conservation.
"I think it's great that the two departments can work together, trying to find answers to situations like dealing with all the weed problems and the roadside ditches," conservation director Richard Tebbs said. "We're happy to see something like this develop."
Boyer's move to Secondary Roads means the conservation department will be filling his old role.