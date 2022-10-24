OTTUMWA — The Wapello County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday is expected to pass a resolution that would allow the secondary roads department to purchase a mulcher through the Living Roadway Trust Fund Grant.
The department has been awarded $15,000 to purchase the piece of equipment, which will assist in maintaining the county's roadways by clearing trees out of them, rather than using chainsaws and risking the injury that comes with that.
The mulcher itself costs over $50,000, but another attachment to it would increase the price to about $60,000. The supervisors have also stated they could use funds from local option sales tax to purchase a second mulcher should the department seek funding for that but doesn't receive another grant.
The signatures of the supervisors are required before the grant funding can be distributed.
In other business:
• The county is expected to name roadside manager Frank Boyer as the weed commissioner for 2023. Boyer has been in the role this year as well. Each year the weed commissioner is required to issue a report on weed findings, which is then filed with the state. The report is before the supervisors, and only musk thistle, multiflora rose and teasel were found to be problematic in the county. Several other types of weeds were found, but not considered a problem.
• The county is expected to abate taxes on two occasions because of clerical errors as the Homestead Tax credit was removed inadvertently.
• The county is expected to promote Melody Johns from second deputy treasurer to first deputy treasurer to fill a vacancy, as well as approve the hire of Natalie Rivas as Clerk 2 in the motor vehicle department.
The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. in the third-floor courtroom/board room of the courthouse.
