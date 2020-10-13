OTTUMWA — After alterations, the Wapello County Board of Supervisors approved the contract for the courthouse sprinkler system during Tuesday's weekly meeting.
The contract calls for the fire escapes to removed from the courthouse, and replaced by a state-of-the-art sprinkler system. The final cost of the contract is $203,500, and work will take approximately four months to complete beginning this month.
Elite Fire Sprinkler Systems, based in Hiawatha, Iowa, will be performing the work. The county accepted the contractor's bid after receiving no bid proposals the first time.
In other business:
• The county approved a tax-exempt, five-year lease-purchase agreement for $618,412 with U.S. Bancorp Government Leasing and Finance Inc. for the purchase of two John Deere motor graders to replace two graders. The two new graders should be delivered this week, county engineer Jeff Skalberg said.
• The county approved sheriff's office reserve officer Miguel Torres to carry weapons.
• The county approved a $2,305 renewal for a document locator subscription for the recorder's office.
• The board approved the hiring of Stephanie Horn to a full-time clerk position in the treasurer's office.
• The board approved the treasurer's September investment report, as well as the recorder's report of fees collected and disbursed in the first quarter of 2020-21.