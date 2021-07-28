OTTUMWA — Concerns about road conditions just north of the railroad tracks on 87th Street were brought to the Wapello County Board of Supervisors during Tuesday's meeting at the courthouse.
Gene Scott and Isaac Baskett, who both live along the highway west of Ottumwa, addressed the supervisors regarding repeated washouts of a curve on the road because of heavy rain, which they believed led to a recent accident over a week ago.
"We've got areas that are six to seven inches deep where trucks have been running off the asphalt," Scott said. "We had an accident out there on a curve because they hit one of those washouts. We just want to find out what we're going to get done on it."
Vice chair Brian Morgan said he was aware of issues along the highway, which extends from the Canadian Pacific tracks to the Wapello-Monroe county line. The road has several twists and turns and hills, and is narrow in many areas.
The area Scott and Baskett were referring to was about a mile west of the tracks. Both men live on opposite ends of a curve in question.
"Is there enough shoulder there to do any type of blading to fill in those washouts in the secondary ditches?" Morgan asked. "I know we're having a few issues on 87th with some different areas."
"The washout is in pretty bad shape now, but when they fill it up with gravel, the next time it rains, it's gone," Baskett said.
Scott concurred with his neighbor.
"You start around that curve, on the north side, and the ditch does need to be cleaned out," he said. "But the water has washed all the gravel down in there. You can see it."
Baskett also added that dirt trucks have caused issues with the asphalt, making it difficult to cede room to the trucks.
"I just pulled the car off on the shoulder because you don't have room to get off with them jagged edges on that asphalt," he said. "I don't know how people haven't lost a bunch of tires, but I know there's numerous accidents."
Board chair Wayne Huit wondered if speeding on the curve could have contributed to the most recent accident, but acknowledged there have been a lot of culvert washouts in the area because of heavy rains that have fallen in the last month.
"We've had like 52 washouts," he said. "I know our Secondary Roads guys have been pretty busy."
Morgan said 87th Street is high on the county's priority list.
"We've got a bond that we've about got paid off, and that's one of the areas we're looking at, is just redoing the whole road and getting that done," he said. "But it'll be a couple years for that.
"We'll do our best to try to fix the problem you're pushing," he said.
In other business:
• The supervisors agreed to an early termination of a lease agreement with the Iowa Department of Human Services regarding space at the Wapello Building. The department had been using 62.4 square feet in the building, but the employee there hadn't been working from that space since the pandemic began, and had no intention of returning.
The department had been paying $33.80 per month to rent the space, and the lease was scheduled to end June 22 of next year. The lease will be void Oct. 1.
"They just paid for July, August and September. They always pay ahead in three-month increments," auditor Kelly Spurgeon said.
• The supervisors approved change of employment for Stacy Weeks to Clerk 3 in the Community Services Office.